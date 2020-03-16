|
Eileen G. (Balcer) Barrett, 66, of Randolph, formerly of South Weymouth, died March 12, 2020. A 1971 graduate of Brockton High School, she worked as a microelectronic tester for Raytheon from 1974 - 2000, before working for Boston Mutual until her retirement in 2019. She loved her dogs and enjoyed family gatherings, the beach, and amusement park vacations. Eileen was the daughter of Charles Balcer of Easton and the late Elsie (Goodwin) Balcer; beloved mother of Kyle and Tim Barrett, both of Randolph; loving sister of Elsie Benton (and the late Russ) of Wichita Falls, Texas, Charlene Medeiros (and Steve) of So. Easton, and Carol Fleischmann (and Bruce) of Randolph; former wife of the late William I. Barrett; and a dear aunt of many. Private family funeral and burial, with a celebration of life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Advocates Inc., 1189R North Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. For updates, visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020