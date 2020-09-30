Eileen G. (Fox) Ryan of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., passed away on September 21, 2020, at age 83. Born in Boston, to the late George and Mary Gertrude Fox, she lived in Quincy, Mass., for most of her life, where she raised her family. Widow of Arthur G. Ryan, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George and James Fox, both of Boston. She is survived by daughters, Eileen DiMeco of North Carolina, Julie Lindsay of Florida, Kathleen Ryan of Virginia and Rachel Ryan of Quincy; loving grandmother of Andrew, Michael and Elizabeth; and special friend of Roy F. Smith. She will be sadly missed and forever loved. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, October 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at noon at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial is at St. Joseph Cemetery, W. Roxbury, Mass. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com
.