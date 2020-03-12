|
Eileen J. (Flynn) Maccaro of East Bridgewater, passed away March 9, 2020. Eileen was born in Cambridge, to the late Edmond and Mary Flynn. She worked in retail for many years at Filenes, Sears and Macys. Eileen later retired as a medical assistant from Quincy Medical Center. Eileen adored her time spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, dancing, visiting the beach, writing poetry and very graciously lived, laughed and loved. Beloved wife of the late Henry L. "Tony" Maccaro. Devoted and loving mother of Farrah L. Saltmarsh and her husband John and Anthony C. Maccaro, all of East Bridgewater. Cherished Grammy of Donnie, Jack and great-Grammy of Michael. Dear sister of Ruth Clark and her husband William of Chelmsford, Connie Raynor and her husband Richard of Burlington and Phyllis Gleason and her husband Mark of Chelmsford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In memory of Eileen, please consider making a donation in her name to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 12, 2020