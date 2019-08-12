|
Eileen Kieran Miller, 72, of Vero Beach, Florida, and North Weymouth, MA, formerly of Milton, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Douglas Miller, loving mother of Shannon Miller of London, UK, and Douglas Miller and his wife, Courtney, of Boston. Cherished grandmother of Ava and Allison Miller. Devoted sister of Mary Lou Bohn of Milford, CT, Elaine Gallery of Milton and the late Marge Munger of Stamford, CT. Daughter of the late John V. and Lucy (Hall) Kieran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Tuesday, August 13 at 12 noon. All relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Monday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileens memory may be made to the following charities: Better Health Care for Africa in order to support the work of Dr. Lowell Schnipper, Eileens oncologist (betterhealthcareforafrica.org/donate), or No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org). For full obituary and online condolence; www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019