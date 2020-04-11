|
Eileen M. Burke, age 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in her home with her family by her side, in Houghs Neck, after battling pancreatic cancer for almost a year. She was born October 3, 1955, in Boston, to George and Lorraine Tower. After graduating from Laboure College as class president, with honors and a nursing degree, she continued on to complete her master's degree in Education at UMass-Boston. She married William "Bill" Burke on August 21, 1976, in Boston. She worked as a professor of Exercise Science at Quincy College with a passion to engage and educate her students. Eileen truly lived a blessed life; spending time with family, gardening, and enjoying her 11 grandchildren. Eileen was a strong female role model for many women and girls who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her 3 children, Aimee Burke, Kate Federico, and Bill Burke Jr., her 5 brothers, George, Joe, Tom, Mike and Paul Tower; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Eileen touched are invited to send donations to the Eileen Burke Memorial Scholarship at web site www.gofundme.com/f/eileen-burke-memorial-scholarship in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held at the Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston later this summer due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Although her family and friends cannot celebrate her life together in person, they continue to pray and share memories of her through social media knowing she is in heaven looking down on them. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020