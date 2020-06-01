Eileen M. McCusker, 64, of Braintree passed away peacefully May 29, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston after a brief bout with Leukemia. She was the daughter of the late Matthew F. McCusker and Marie (Evans) McCusker. She lived her entire life in Braintree, graduating from Braintree High School in 1973. She worked for Stop and Shop for 46 years before retiring in 2017. Eileen loved to travel with family and friends. Her favorite vacations were spent at Disney World in Florida. She leaves behind her sister Frances (McCusker) Scanlon, and her husband Michael, and her sister Patricia McCusker. She was the sister of the late Nancy (McCusker) Olson. Eileen is also survived by Nancy's husband Robert Olson, a niece, 2 nephews, cousins and friends. In light of the current situation the Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Hilltop Humane Society, PO Box 553, Randolph, MA 02368 or the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.