Eileen (Healy) Stephan, 82, of Marshfield, passed away on March 18, 2019 at Windrose at Woburn Memory Care. Beloved wife of the late Tony R. Stephan and dear mother of Tara Stephan of Wilmington and Colleen Stephan, and her partner Meaghan Bobar, of Hope Valley, R.I., Eileen leaves her siblings Matthew J. Healy of Ireland, Christine Shields of Quincy, Sean Healy, Pauline Kearney, and Noreen Cogan, all of Ireland. Born in Lackabaun, Donoughmore, in County Cork, Ireland, Eileen came to America as a young woman and met Tony. Of steadfast Catholic faith, she loved God, animals, and others. As a beautician, she supported Tony at Stephan Hair Design in Marshfield for over 30 years. Eileen treated everyone with warmth and compassion, servicing the Marshfield High School cafeteria several years before she became a Food Demonstrator at BJs Wholesale Club in Weymouth for 14 years, and volunteered at Rosies Place of Quincy. Her unmistakable gentleness could be seen in her talking to animals, where they would sit and listen to her Irish lilt. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Memorial donations can be made to the MSPCA-Angell, by mail to 350 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or online at MSPCA.org For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the website: macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019