Eileen T. (Crowley) Kiley, passed away on November 14, 2019. The daughter of Mary Crowley and Patrick Crowley, Eileen lived a full life in Roxbury, Mattapan, Braintree and Naples, Fla. She was one of six children, Alice, Rita, Mary, Anne and Edso (all deceased). They were raised and lived "old school" and they supported one another through thick and thin. She married Emmett J. Kiley in 1954 and they built a life from scratch. They had been married 53 years when Emmett passed suddenly. Most of all, they were happy. Eileen was the master of her domain. The domain being her household and the details of keeping house, raising three boys and supporting Emmett. Her nephew Gerry referred to her as the "Vince Lombardi of Thanksgiving" for the lavish holiday spreads she prepared. Eileen was happiest in the company of her family and a few close friends, with the "Irish Hour" as background music, "Christmas with the Chipmunks" was a close second. She is survived by her son, Mike and daughter-in-law Nancy of McLean, Va.; son, Tim and daughter-in-law Jackie of Alpine, Calif.; and son, Mark of Braintree. Eileen adored her grandchildren, Will, Megan, Charlie, Mark and Erin. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Frank Zitoli, Christine Stanton, Steve Zitoli, Kathy Walter, Gerry Zitoli (deceased), Sheila Brigida, Paul Zitoli, Patty Donohoe and Maureen Kiley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 18, from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to the Salvation Army. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019