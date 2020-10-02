Elaine Frances (Casinelli) Brooks, age 69, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 8, 1950, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C, to Aurora and Vito Casinelli. Elaine traveled the world with her family as a child, living in Germany and Washington state, before settling in Dorchester. Elaine married her loving husband, Harry William Brooks, on May 1, 1971. She spent many years working for State Street Bank in Quincy, starting her career in the card services division and eventually working at the State Street Institute. Elaine led an amazing life and has inspired all that have met her. She was admired by many and will continue to be a strong role model for all. Elaine loved to spend time with family, loved to write, and loved to watch TV with her kids. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry; her son, William Brooks and wife Amanda of California; her daughter, Christine Mulkern and husband Sean; and her beloved grandsons, James Thomas and Sean Patrick of Abington, and her best buddy Teddy. She is missed terribly by her siblings, Diane Letizio and husband Albert of New Hampshire, Janet Noble and husband Keith of Plainville, James Casinelli of Weymouth, Michael Casinelli and wife Nancy of Quincy, Joann Casinelli of Quincy, MaryAnn Casinelli-Tindall and husband Robert Tindall of Weymouth, Patricia Dupere and husband David of Norwood. Elaine also was extremely loved by Harry's siblings, Robert Brooks and his wife Judith of Minnesota, Barbara Brooks of North Reading, Dorothy Tuttle and her husband Lee of Wilmington, Thomas Brooks and his wife Cheryl of Everett, Richard Brooks and his wife Karen of Missouri, and Gail McRae and her husband Leo of Plymouth. Elaine is also survived by twenty-four nieces and nephews who loved her deeply, as well as many great-nephews and cousins Through Elaine's life journey, from her days at St. Peter's in Dorchester to her career at State Street, and to her beloved neighborhood in Braintree, Elaine has met many friends who have brought her great happiness over the years. For more information see www.peckservices.com
