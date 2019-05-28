Elaine (Ford) Harrington, age 91, of Weymouth, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 25, 2019. Elaine was born in Malden and grew up in Boston before moving to Weymouth where she lived for over 50 years. She was an active member of Park Street Church in Boston and South Shore Baptist Church in Hingham. She and her late husband, Walter were members of the Sons of Norway in Boston. Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Walter Harrington and is survived by her son, Scott Harrington of New York City and nephews, David Daniel and his wife Stephanie of Westford, Mass., Jack Daniel and his wife Catherine of Richmond, Maine, Mark Daniel and his wife Janice of Quincy, Eric Brandsema and his wife Dawn of Pa., Karen Brunstrom of Wis., Charles Ford and his wife Heidi of Pa., Edward Ford of Colo. and Steven Ford of Norway. She also leaves many great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a visiting hour on Thursday, May 30, from 10 -11a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth. A funeral service at the funeral home will immediately follow the visiting at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Weymouth. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Elaine's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. . For directions or online condolences please visit www.ccshepherd.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2019