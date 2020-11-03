Elaine Kline, 75, of Hingham, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years of the late John Ellis Kline. Devoted mother of Jonathan and his wife Sarah. Loving grandmother of Thomas Ellis, James Franklin, and Phoebe Margaret. Daughter of Helen (Staffieri) and the late Frank Poliferno. Sister of Linda and Jack Natowich and Frank Poliferno. She is also survived by her niece, Meghan Rossetti and nephew, Marc Tranos, as well as many cousins and an aunt. Born in Derby, CT, Elaine attended Derby High School and then Southern Connecticut State University before moving to Boston to pursue a graduate degree at Northeastern University. She loved to read, and no one appreciated a good book more than Elaine. Elaine wanted to share her love for reading with those who could not read. Most recently, Elaine was a director of the Literacy Program at the Thomas Crane Public Library where she worked for 18 years before retiring in 2010, a program that helped over 2,000 adults to learn to read. Above all, Elaine loved her family and friends. She always felt incredibly lucky to have such a close group of friends and tight knit family. She was happiest knitting with friends, going to lunch with "the girls", and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her warm and caring smile, incredible sense of humor, and pure kindness will be deeply missed. Due to Elaine's wishes, as well as the ongoing virus, there will be no traditional services. A celebration of her life will be held next fall. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elaine's memory to Trustees of TCPL for the Literacy Program, Literacy Volunteers of MA - Quincy, Thomas Crane Public Library, 40 Washington St., 2nd floor, Quincy, MA 02169. Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
