Elaine (Brooks) Lundin passed away peacefully at the Dr. Ruth McClain Hospice Home in Braintree on February 8, 2020, after residing for the past few years at Wingate Residences in Kingston. Elaine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry B. Lundin, and was the daughter of the late Lillian (Robb) Brooks and Richard Brooks. In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine is predeceased by her cousin Kathleen Humphreys of White Plains, New York. Elaine was born in Boston, was raised in Norwell and graduated from Norwell High School, later attending Virginia Intermont College. Elaine lived with her husband for many years in Easton and she enjoyed a long career with New England Telephone/Verizon in various locations, retiring in 1985 after 41 years. Elaine was a member of Brockton Womens Club, Telephone Pioneers Life Member Club, and Trinity Episcopal Church of Stoughton. She also was a former member of Browning Club in Easton, the Wednesday Fortnightly Club in Brockton, and Board of the Wales Home in Brockton. Elaine had also enjoyed being a volunteer at Fuller Art Museum in Brockton and Stonehill College. A funeral service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church of Stoughton, 414 Sumner St., Stoughton on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Boston in Elaines name. Arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020