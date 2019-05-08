|
|
Elaine M. Averill of Braintree passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at age 72. A resident of Braintree since 1991, she was raised and educated in Dorchester, graduating from St. Patrick's High School and later attending Northeastern University. Elaine began her 31-year career with the telephone company where she worked as a computer operator in the accounting department at the Braintree office. She was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers, Local 2222. The beloved daughter of the late John and Florence (May) Averill, Elaine was the loving sister of Kevin G. Averill, BPD retired, and his wife Sandra of Whitman and the late John Averill Jr., Marion Crowley and her husband Robert, and Robert Averill; sister-in-law of Barbara Averill of Hull; dear aunt of Christopher Averill and his wife Amanda Kaster of Arlington, Va., Matthew, Katie, Patrick, Ann Marie, Robert, Kathleen, Philip and Steven. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m.at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9: a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St., Braintree. Burial is at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, dana-farber.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2019