Elaine M. Houle, age 95, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, peacefully at her residence in Westwood. She was the loving wife of Raymond E. Houle (deceased) and longtime resident of Braintree. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Collins and her husband Robert, her son, Gary Houle, and his wife Sara, and her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Carolyn Houle. Graveside service for family and friends will be held at the Braintree Cemetery, Plain St., Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
of MANH. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.