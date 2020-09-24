Elaine P. (Johnson) Koch, 77, of North Andover, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her daughter's home with her family by her side. The devoted wife of Henry A. Koch, she and her husband had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary., Born in Norwood, she was the daughter of the late Carl Richard and Vivian Arlene (Bowen) Johnson. She was raised and educated in Norwood, graduating from Norwood High School in 1960. She later moved to Greer, SC, where she was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She and Henry lived there for over 13 years before moving back to Massachusetts. She has lived in North Andover for the past 5 years. While living in South Carolina, Elaine worked as a cook for Canteen Services. She loved to cook and entertain both family and friends. Elaine enjoyed weekly team candlepin bowling and playing cards, especially cribbage and pinochle. She enjoyed traveling with family on Caribbean cruises. She was an avid sports fan since childhood, watching New England's professional sports teams and would talk eagerly with anyone about sports and standings. She enjoyed spending time with her family even more. Besides her loving husband, she is survived by four children, Linda D. Bennett (Robert) of Greenville, SC, Phyllis J. Johansen (Larry) of North Andover, John R. Koch of North Attleboro, and Daniel M. Koch (Alma) of Fountain Inn, SC. She is also survived by her beloved 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Johnson, and two sisters, Evelyn Todd and Ruth Davis. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at the West Church, 27 Johnson St., Peabody. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Services will be livestreamed for those who will be unable to attend at https://youtu.be/UKiExkIZbwg
. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to either the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
or to the Kidney Transplant/Dialysis Assoc, P.O. Box 5136, Boston, MA 02205-1362, www.ktda.org
. For directions and view online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, Peabody.