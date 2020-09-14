Elaine Therese (Burns) Lindbloom, longtime resident of Scituate, formerly of Brighton, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of September 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald G. Lindbloom, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage before his passing in 2000. Born in Worcester, she was the devoted daughter of the late Henry J. and Blanche B. (Brousseau) Burns. She was a 1943 graduate of Brighton High School and went on to Simmons College where she studied Nutrition and became a Dietitian. Elaine then went on to Cornell University for graduate school and earned a Master of Science. After a long career with New England Dairy in Food Council she retired as their Director of Health Sciences Program. Elaine was a member of St. Marys of the Nativity Church since 1960. She was predeceased by her sisters Jacqueline M. Harrington of Scituate and Beverly A. Toto of Hingham. She was the loving aunt to Sharon M. Harrington of Scituate, Mark S. Harrington and Loretta of Marshfield, Brian M. Harrington of Scituate, Frederick Wm. III ( Rick ) and Patricia Harrington of Scituate, Suzanne M. and James Mullarkey of Scituate, Tracy A. and Ross Kiddie of Scituate; sister-in-law to Rocco A. Toto of Cohasset; sixteen great- nieces and nephews, and ten great-great- nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear friends Michelle Bowen of Marshfield, Marge Mahoney of Hingham and Ada Ruesch of New Hampshire. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all those who helped care for Elaine, especially The Visiting Angles of Marshfield, Darlene Kelly; Bay Path Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Duxbury; the staff of Standish and Alden floors, and Janet Travers of Hospice of South Shore and Palliative Care of Rockland. A family visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Following Mass, Elaine will be laid to rest beside her late husband at St. Marys Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: South Shore Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196



