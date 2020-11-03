Elaine Virginia Coughlan, age 88, of Scituate, passed away on October 28, 2020. Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Francis James McMahan and Helen Hannon McMahan. She was predeceased by Thomas Edward Coughlan. Loving mother to Thomas James Coughlan (son) Norwood, Cynthia Toomey (daughter) and Daniel Toomey Norwell, and David Coughlan (son) and Julie Coughlan of Scituate. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Francis James McMahan. Elaine received a degree from New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing at Simmons College in Boston. She went on to have a decorated career with the Scituate Visiting Nurses Hospice of the South Shore as Assistant director receiving the Ruth Sleeper Award in recognition of Major Contributions to the field of Health Care. She also was a board member with Etrusco in Scituate. Elaine was an excellent nurse, as many have shared with our family. She was great listener and confidante who gave her opinion with gentle guidance. She was a strong woman, progressive and spontaneously fun. She loved to garden, golf, travel and was blessed to have many loving friends. She carried a zest for life and was always ready to enjoy the moment. Elaine was a devoted mother and cherished her family most of all. They will miss their beautiful mother and wonderful friend. She was deeply loved by so many. A service of remembrance will include immediate family only due to health concerns. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Hospice of the South Shore at southshorehealth.org
. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196