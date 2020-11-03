1/1
Elaine V. Coughlan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Virginia Coughlan, age 88, of Scituate, passed away on October 28, 2020. Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Francis James McMahan and Helen Hannon McMahan. She was predeceased by Thomas Edward Coughlan. Loving mother to Thomas James Coughlan (son) Norwood, Cynthia Toomey (daughter) and Daniel Toomey Norwell, and David Coughlan (son) and Julie Coughlan of Scituate. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Francis James McMahan. Elaine received a degree from New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing at Simmons College in Boston. She went on to have a decorated career with the Scituate Visiting Nurses Hospice of the South Shore as Assistant director receiving the Ruth Sleeper Award in recognition of Major Contributions to the field of Health Care. She also was a board member with Etrusco in Scituate. Elaine was an excellent nurse, as many have shared with our family. She was great listener and confidante who gave her opinion with gentle guidance. She was a strong woman, progressive and spontaneously fun. She loved to garden, golf, travel and was blessed to have many loving friends. She carried a zest for life and was always ready to enjoy the moment. Elaine was a devoted mother and cherished her family most of all. They will miss their beautiful mother and wonderful friend. She was deeply loved by so many. A service of remembrance will include immediate family only due to health concerns. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Hospice of the South Shore at southshorehealth.org. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved