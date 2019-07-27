|
Eldora V. Twohig, age 87, of Hanover, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Eldora was born December 8, 1931, and was raised in Kennebunkport, Maine, where she later returned with family and friends for many trips, vacations and memories along the beloved seashore. Eldora moved to Boston in her 20s, where she met the love of her life, Declan D. Twohig, from Dublin, Ireland. Together they raised four beautiful daughters in Dorchester then South Weymouth. Eldora loved being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed hosting extended family from Ireland, throwing holiday parties, and celebrating in the most decorative ways. Eldora's home was always open to family, friends, strangers, and four legged animals alike. Eldora was the beloved wife of the late Declan D. Twohig of Weymouth; mother of Donna M. Twohig of Abington, Sheila L. Twohig (deceased) of Weymouth, Linda J. Johnson of Hull, and Lisa J. Roussel of Epping, N.H.; grandmother of Renee Laque, Katie Timmons, Harrison Laque, Kate Roussel and Emma Roussel; and great-grandmother of Emery Timmons and Teagan Timmons. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by a service at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank everyone who helped care for Eldora in her final days especially Beacon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Standish Humane Society, 622 Congress Street, Duxbury, MA 02332, http://standishhumane.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019