Eleanor A. (Radtke) McInnes, 93 of Hanover, passed away on February 21, 2020. Born on September 29, 1926 in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Bertha (Dill) Radtke. Eleanor enjoyed the simple things in life - her family, reading and weekly bingo. Her favorite vacation was cruising to Bermuda with her husband Paul. She showed remarkable strength and courage facing multiple health issues in past years. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Paul F. McInnes, Sr. Devoted mother of Paul F. McInnes, Jr. and his wife Renee of Norwell, Stephen McInnes of Rockland, Pamela McInnes of Hanover, and Sheila M. McInnes of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Sara and Andrew and great-grandmother of Frank, Will, Josie, and James. Dear sister of Fred Radtke and Nancy Radtke. A visitation will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Saturday, March 7, from 10 -11 a.m. with a funeral home service starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory can be made to Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Road, Hingham Ma 02043. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 28, 2020