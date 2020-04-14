|
|
Eleanor (Macarthur) (Mayo) (Anniballi) Anderson, 94, died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Mayo) Melanchook and her husband Nicholas V. of Saugus; her grandson, Nicholas W. Melanchook and his wife Ashley (McAnespie) of Marshfield; and also many nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was born January 28, 1926, a daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Cahill) Macarthur. She was raised in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School, and obtained an associate's degree from Chamberlayne Junior College in Boston. Eleanor was a longtime resident of Marshfield, and a longtime employee of John Hancock as an insurance clerk, where she retired. She was an avid participant at the Marshfield Senior Center, enjoyed spending time with her friends, and learning to line dance at the spry age of 90. During her days at Greenwood, she enjoyed playing cards with the friends she made there, and visiting with her dog Holly and grandson Nick on the weekends. The family would like to thank the staff at Greenwood for their loving care of Eleanor during her time there. Eleanor will be remembered for the care she gave to her family, which was her greatest joy. She was predeceased by her husbands, Ernest "Andy" Anderson, David Anniballi, Edson Hobart Mayo; her parents, Arthur and Elizabeth (Cahill) Macarthur; and her sister, Grace (MacArthur) Catherwood and her husband William. With the worldwide pandemic, there are no visiting hours. Private burial will take place with immediate family. In her late years, Eleanor was diagnosed with dementia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the in Tribute of Eleanor Anderson, at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 14, 2020