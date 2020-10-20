Eleanor Cleveland

1/1
Eleanor "Ellie" Cleveland, age 78, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Ruth McLain Hospice House in Braintree. Ellie was born and raised in the Wollaston section of the city and graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. She was a registered nurse, trained at Leominster Hospital Nursing School. After several years of hospital work, Ellie enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, and served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, finishing at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC. She was a lifelong member of Wollaston Congregational Church and has enjoyed her many years working with the Wollaston Garden Club. A resident at Bauer House in Quincy for the last 15 years, she was an avid reader and adventurer, and loved historic places and the outdoors, enjoying touring New England with her close friends. Ellie is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Goodchild of Wakefield; brother, Scott Cleveland of Framingham; two nieces and three nephews. Donations in Ellie's memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, a place she loved and once volunteered at. Web site donations at Bestfriends.org. An online memorial service will be held on November 1, 2020. For details and access information, please contact Rev. Liz Williams at pastor@wollastonucc.org.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 20, 2020.
