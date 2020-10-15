1/1
Eleanor D. Cox
Eleanor D. (Powers) Cox, age 100, of Hull, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Fairbank Cox Sr. Loving mother of Judith Ann Cox of Hull, Thomas F. Cox Jr. and wife Barbara of Scituate, Richard S. Cox and wife Yun of Honolulu, HI, and the late Janet Cox Rockwell. Sister of the late Otis D. Powers Jr. and wife Elizabeth, the late Ruth O'Brien and husband Francis X. O'Brien, and the late Dorothea Powers. Treasured Nana of Michael Cox and his wife Susan, Matthew Cox, Richard Cox Jr., Katlin Laffoon and her husband DJ, Sean Cox, Audrey Rockwell, Eleanor Rockwell, and the late James Rockwell. Beloved Nana the Great to six great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Otis and Nora (Moore) Powers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin and worked as a hotel switchboard operator for Hobic. She was a devoted member of St. Ann's Church in Hull and was a member of the St. Ann Women's Sodality. Eleanor was also a member of the Hull Womens Garden Club, Hull Library Building Committee, and a past president of the Hull PTA. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ann's Church, Hull, followed by a private interment in Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Eleanor may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, c/o NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
