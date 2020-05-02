|
Eleanor Flavia (Healey) Barry-Hoffman, passed away on April 26, 2020, with the comfort of family nearby. Eleanor was born on May 8, 1930, to Phillip J. Healey and Elizabeth F. McLaughlin in Dorchester, Massachusetts, and sisters Mary Healey and Dorothy (Healey) Ray. Her family takes comfort in knowing that Eleanor was welcomed by husbands, John Philip James Barry and Harvey L. Hoffman, her son, Stephen Philip Barry, her parents and sisters. Eleanor was loved by her surviving children, Jean (Barry) and Robert Pishkin of Waynesboro, VA, David Barry of Gridley, CA, Annmarie (Barry) and Stephen Flaherty of Sanford, NC, Mary (Barry) and Richard Jordan of Weymouth, Rita (Barry) and Wayne Legere of Manchester, NH, Janet Barry-McCarthy, Kevin and Sarah, Brendan Barry and partner Dawn Kelly, Cherie (Hoffman) and David Gregg, Tammy (Hoffman) and James Garner, twenty-seven grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and fifteen great great-grandchildren. Please remember Eleanor with donations in memorial to Feeding America. Notice of donations may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements under the care of Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020