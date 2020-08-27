1/1
Eleanor F. Furlong
1925 - 2020
Eleanor F. (Breen) Furlong, age 94, passed away August 25, 2020, in Plymouth. She was born in Boston, December 3, 1925. After graduating from Jeremiah Burke High School, she attended Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. Over the years she worked in a variety of administrative positions in insurance, the wool trade, retail and banking while raising her five children before finally retiring from Boston Association of School Administrators and Supervisors in 2006 at the age of 80. Ellie was a 35-year resident of Braintree, and a 28-year resident of Plymouth. She was an avid cribbage player, a Red Sox fan and loved the many social events that she attended with the love of her life, Bill, at the Neighborhood Club in Quincy and at Pinehurst Village in Plymouth. She also loved the many family holiday gatherings where Bill would typically do the cooking and she would do the entertaining. She is survived by her children, Stephen Furlong and his wife Eileen of Harwich, Linda Hazelton and her husband Richard of Hingham, Mark Furlong and his wife Judy of Kingston, NH, Joanne Hamor and her husband Scott of Kingston, NH, Christopher Furlong and his wife Elaine of Pembroke. She is survived by her grandchildren, Erika Furlong, Gregory Furlong, Richard Hazelton, Jeff Richard, Lindsay Furlong O'Hara, Thomas Furlong, Joshua Hamor, Alexander Hamor, Katie Hamor, Emily Hamor, Bryan Sawtelle and Jake Sawtelle. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill", her parents, John and Hannah Breen, and her siblings, Mary Shallow, John Breen and Anna Perry. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Due to Covid-19 services will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled and announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra (www.plymouthphil.org). For online condolences, they can be posted at www.bartlett1620.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2020.
