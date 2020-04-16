Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Salvati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor F. Salvati

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor F. Salvati Obituary
Eleanor F. (Bonvie) Salvati passed away on Friday, April 10. 2020, at age 96. Born in Braintree, she lived most of her life in Quincy. She was a homemaker and had worked in the shoe industry, the garment industry and for Electro Switch in Weymouth. Eleanor belonged to the St. John's Bowling League, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 380 in Houghs Neck and enjoyed dancing and reading. The beloved wife of the late E. Joseph Salvati, she was the loving mother of James Salvati and Robert Salvati, both of Quincy, and Anna Wells of Boston. In light of current events, services will be private. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -