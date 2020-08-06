1/
Eleanor L. Johnson
Eleanor Louise Johnson of Quincy and Abington passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2020, at age 89. She had worked for the Veterans Office for the City of Quincy where she had lived most of her life, later moving to senior housing in Abington. The daughter of the late John B. and Anna G. Johnson, Eleanor was the beloved sister of the late Betty Ann Martini, sister-in-law of the late William Marini, dear aunt of William J. Marini and his wife Deborah of Rockland and great-aunt of Anthony Marini, Laura Marini and the late Dennis and Steven Marini. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St., Quincy. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Wollaston Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
