Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor M. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor M. Davis Obituary
Eleanor M. Davis, 94, of Quincy, passed away November 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lloyd A. Davis. She was the mother of Richard L. Davis (deceased) and Joan M. Ash Peters of Quincy; sister of William Larsen (deceased), Karin Crocker (deceased), Esther Ramage of Maine, Ruth Puddy (deceased), and Betty Jacobsen of Braintree; grandmother of Richard Ash of Braintree, Robert Ash (deceased), Christina Ash of Quincy, Richard L. Davis Jr. (deceased) and Michael Davis of Florida; great-grandmother of Richard Ash and Nicole Price. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a lifelong Quincy resident who attended Quincy High School. She enjoyed crafts and crocheting, making many afghans and many types of clothing over the years for her family and friends. Her favorite times were those spent in the company of her loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday November 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. A funeral service for Eleanor will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank the many caring nurses and aides at the John Scott House who cared for Ellie over the years. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -