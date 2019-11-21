|
Eleanor M. Davis, 94, of Quincy, passed away November 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lloyd A. Davis. She was the mother of Richard L. Davis (deceased) and Joan M. Ash Peters of Quincy; sister of William Larsen (deceased), Karin Crocker (deceased), Esther Ramage of Maine, Ruth Puddy (deceased), and Betty Jacobsen of Braintree; grandmother of Richard Ash of Braintree, Robert Ash (deceased), Christina Ash of Quincy, Richard L. Davis Jr. (deceased) and Michael Davis of Florida; great-grandmother of Richard Ash and Nicole Price. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a lifelong Quincy resident who attended Quincy High School. She enjoyed crafts and crocheting, making many afghans and many types of clothing over the years for her family and friends. Her favorite times were those spent in the company of her loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday November 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. A funeral service for Eleanor will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank the many caring nurses and aides at the John Scott House who cared for Ellie over the years. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019