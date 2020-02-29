|
Eleanor "Ellie" (McLaughlin) Pow, 88, of Scituate and Harwichport, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Daughter of Charles P. and Catherine (Turner) McLaughlin, she is survived by her beloved husband, John F. "Jack" Pow. Ellie is also survived by her four sons and their families, John F. Jr. and Jacque (Couture) Pow of Milton, David K. and Misti (Dragano) Pow of Annapolis, Md., Frederick C. Pow of Weymouth and Terence J. and Jeanne (Stewart) Pow of Duxbury. She was blessed with much loved grandchildren, John and Jeremiah Pow, Sophia Pow, Jason and Ben Fitzgerald, John Pow and his wife Christin-Rose, Thomas, Leah and Kate Pow; as well as great-grandchildren, Zarah Lindquist, Rylee, Aislinn-Rose and Leeson Pow and Destiny Damacena. Ellie also found great joy in her grand-dogs, Winnie, Brian, Mikey, Jane, Percy and (her favorite) Mabel-Mae. She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles P. McLaughlin, Edward J. McLaughlin, and sister, Kathleen T. Shire, and survived by sisters, Frances B. Endruschat and Margret A. Campbell. In addition to being a devoted wife and loving sister, Ellie was witty and charming, with a flair for fashion. She was an accomplished watercolor artist. As much as she loved raising her family in Scituate, she also loved Cape Cod. She enjoyed weekends and summers at their home in Harwichport. Yet, her greatest love was for her four boys, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at St. Mary of the Nativity, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ellie's name may be made to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Annual Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Avenue (OV), Boston, MA 02215 or online via bidmc.org/give. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
