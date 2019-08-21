|
Eleanor R. (Corbo) Cardinal, of Hingham, passed away peacefully in her home on August 19, 2019. Eleanor was born and raised in Weymouth and was the daughter of the late Rose (Santacroce) and Frederick Corbo of Boston and Weymouth. Eleanor earned her Bachelors Degree in Education at Bridgewater State College, and began her teaching career in Weymouth. Once her children were in school, Eleanor joined the Hingham Public Schools, where she taught for almost 25 years. After her retirement in 1997, she volunteered as a Religious Education teacher and served as a Eucharistic Minister - both at Resurrection Church. She volunteered at the Huntington Learning Centers. In her free time Eleanor enjoyed reading, working in her flower garden, summer days at the beach, visiting with friends, and most of all being with her family. She was also a life long avid Boston sports fan. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin C. Cardinal. Loving mother of Paul Cardinal of Weymouth and Karen Stokes, Lisa Cardinal of Sudbury and Ben Rose, and Nancy and Larry Rowe of Sudbury. Proud grandmother to Jonathan, Elizabeth and David Rowe of Sudbury, dear sister of Marguerite "Peggy" Fasino of Weymouth and late husband James, and predeceased by her sister Emma Denaro and husband Dominic. Eleanor was also the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, www.americanstroke.org. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019