McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Eleonore Grassa Obituary
Eleonore (Ranz) Grassa of Braintree, passed away November 10, 2019 quietly and peacefully at the John Scott House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Braintree, surrounded by the family that loved her dearly. Eleonore was born on Aug 28, 1926 in Bad Cannstatt, Stuttgart, Germany and was happily married many years to Peter C Grassa. For many years together they owned and operated AAA Appliances of Jamaica Plain, MA. Both Eleonore and her late husband loved to travel and they were able to see many parts of the world. Eleonore will be remembered as a loving mother & wife that was devoted to her family. She is survived by her sons James V. Doucet (Donna) of Dallas, TX, Dean V. Doucet of Hanson, and Gary V. Doucet (Suely) of Braintree. She is the loving Grandmother to David Doucet, Nicole Cesarini, Eric Doucet, Lauren Doucet, Ryan Doucet & Ashley Longley. She is also survived by her great grandchildren and family in Germany A funeral service will be held on Thursday November 14 at 10 AM, in the McMaster Funeral Home 86 Franklin St (Rt 37) Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the funeral home Wednesday from 5-8 PM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in Eleonores name be made to the 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham MA 02452 For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019
