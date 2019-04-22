Home

Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Elinor A. Risi

Elinor A. Risi Obituary
Elinor A. (Reardon) Risi, 88, of Quincy, died peacefully on April 18, 2019 at Royal Braintree Nursing Home. She and her late husband, Irving J. Risi were born in Quincy and were graduates of Quincy High School. She was a longtime Weymouth resident. She was mother of Steven Risi, his wife Thuy Thi Lu, Joseph and Paul Risi and grandmother of Lisa Risi and Katie Cahill. Private services entrusted to Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, Quincy.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2019
