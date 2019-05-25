Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church
591 Ocean Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor R. McFarland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elinor R. McFarland Obituary
Elinor Rita (Geany) McFarland, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 22, 2019, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. McFarland Sr. E linor was the mother of Jack and Patricia McFarland of Marshfield, Timothy and Beth McFarland of Plymouth, Thomas McFarland Jr. (deceased) and Linda McFarland, Maryellen and Steven Forte, Anne and Richard Steiner (deceased), and Elinor MacDonald, all of Marshfield. Elinor will be dearly missed by her 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a treasured aunt to Danny and Patricia Walsh of Wells, Maine, Mary and Paul Winget and Sheila Sjostedt of Marshfield, and many more nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Anna Roach, Julie O'Brien, Mary Walsh, Sue O'Neil, Jimmy Geany and Billy Geany. Elinor was born February 13, 1925, daughter of the late John Geany and his wife Mary Katherine of Cambridge. She was a longtime resident of Marshfield. Elinor owned multiple businesses including Erin Gardens, Ma's Best and Elinor & Sheila's Kitchen Catering Company. A devoted member of St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, Elinor was chosen in 2013 as the recipient of the Bishop Cheverus Award from the Archdiocese of Boston, an award given for her outstanding volunteer work within the church and community. Elinor loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession will depart from the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now