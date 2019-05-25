|
|
Elinor Rita (Geany) McFarland, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on May 22, 2019, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. McFarland Sr. E linor was the mother of Jack and Patricia McFarland of Marshfield, Timothy and Beth McFarland of Plymouth, Thomas McFarland Jr. (deceased) and Linda McFarland, Maryellen and Steven Forte, Anne and Richard Steiner (deceased), and Elinor MacDonald, all of Marshfield. Elinor will be dearly missed by her 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was a treasured aunt to Danny and Patricia Walsh of Wells, Maine, Mary and Paul Winget and Sheila Sjostedt of Marshfield, and many more nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Anna Roach, Julie O'Brien, Mary Walsh, Sue O'Neil, Jimmy Geany and Billy Geany. Elinor was born February 13, 1925, daughter of the late John Geany and his wife Mary Katherine of Cambridge. She was a longtime resident of Marshfield. Elinor owned multiple businesses including Erin Gardens, Ma's Best and Elinor & Sheila's Kitchen Catering Company. A devoted member of St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, Elinor was chosen in 2013 as the recipient of the Bishop Cheverus Award from the Archdiocese of Boston, an award given for her outstanding volunteer work within the church and community. Elinor loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession will depart from the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019