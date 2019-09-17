|
Elisabeth R. (Ricker) O'Brien of Plymouth, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Plymouth, at the age of ninety. She was the beloved wife of the late John Paul O'Brien. She was the loving mother of Cathy Phelps of Connecticut, David O'Brien and his wife Dona of Dedham, and Jeffrey O'Brien of Dennis. She was the cherished grandmother of Ethan Phelps of Medford, Michael Phelps of Florida, Mason O'Brien of Dennis, Heather and Jon Shank of Alaska, and Rebecca and Austin Schurette of Dedham. She also leaves five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Harold Ricker and his wife Judith of Leverett, Dorothy Brower and her husband William of Florida, and Marian Calendrillo and her husband Paul of New York. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Elisabeth was born January 31, 1929, in Worcester, to Chester and Elisabeth (Pomeroy) Ricker. She graduated with an associate's degree from Westbrook Junior College in 1949 and worked as a layout artist to Jays Publishers Services in Scituate. Elisabeth was an active and devoted member of the Second Church of Plymouth and was a life deacon. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, stamp collecting, traveling, games and puzzles. You could often find her watching "Antique Roadshow" on television. She loved her family and spending time with them. A period of visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at the Second Church of Plymouth, 518 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). The burial will take place at Manomet Cemetery, located directly behind the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Second Church of Plymouth, P.O. Box 1754, Manomet, MA 02345. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019