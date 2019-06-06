Elizabeth A. "Liz" (Martel) Brennan of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday evening June 2, 2019, she was 64. Born in Weymouth and raised in Hingham, she was a daughter of the late Romuald and Nettie (Hutchins) Martel. Liz was a 1972 graduate of Hingham High School. She was the Office Manager for many years for the O'Brien Family Dentistry in Plymouth. Liz enjoyed apple and blueberry picking, sewing, baking, cooking, and spending time outdoors and being near the ocean. The greatest joys in her life came from time spent with her family, traveling, and attending her grandson Noah's sporting events. Liz was the beloved wife of 45 years of Peter Brennan of Plymouth, and the devoted mother of Jennifer Denizard of Mansfield and her late husband Erick, and David Brennan and his wife Julianne of Plymouth. She was the sister of Joseph Leo Martel and his wife Karen of Englewood, Fla., Madeline Woodworth and her husband Bruce of Plymouth, Edward Martel and his wife Ramona of Plymouth, Antoinette Parsons and her husband George of Bridgewater, Juanita Cook and her husband Christopher of Whitman, Henry Martel and his wife Sherry of Hanover, and the late Albert Martel, and the loving grandmother of Noah Sanchez of Mansfield. Liz was loved by her sisters-in-law Mary Parker and Dianne Sylvester both of Nashua N.H., Kathleen Cataldo of Attleboro, and Marijude Brennan of Burlington, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 oclock. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary