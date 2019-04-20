Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Emerald Hall
30 Central Street
Abington, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Crawford


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth A. Crawford Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) A. Crawford, age 84, of Danvers, died peacefully on April 14, 2019, at Hathorne Hill Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 21,1934, daughter of the late William M. and Cecilia A. (Hayes) Gallahue. She is predeceased by her sisters, Carol, Adrienne, Cissy and her sister-in-law Julie Gallahue. She was born in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School. She is survived by her husband Theodore W. Crawford, brother James Gallahue of Plymouth, brother-in-law Robert Morrison of Derry, N.H. and sister-in-law Judy Crawford of Hanson and Bettys four children Ted Crawford Jr. and his wife Karen of Townsend, Gail Mulready and her husband John of Carver, Tim Crawford and his wife Cathy of Gloucester and Lisa DOrlando and her husband Tony of Danvers and nine grandchildren, Brendan, and Erin Crawford, Jenna and Sean Mulready, Emily Jellerson and her wife Stacey, Michael Jellerson, Dylan Crawford, Paul and Erik DOrlando and two great-grandchildren Harper and Finn Jellerson. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Hathorne Hill for the love and care provided to Betty during the past years. At Bettys request there will be a celebration of life on Saturday, April 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at Emerald Hall, 30 Central Street, Abington, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hathorne Hill Resident Council Fund, 15 Kirkbride Drive, Danvers, Mass. 01923.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.