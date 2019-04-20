|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) A. Crawford, age 84, of Danvers, died peacefully on April 14, 2019, at Hathorne Hill Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 21,1934, daughter of the late William M. and Cecilia A. (Hayes) Gallahue. She is predeceased by her sisters, Carol, Adrienne, Cissy and her sister-in-law Julie Gallahue. She was born in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School. She is survived by her husband Theodore W. Crawford, brother James Gallahue of Plymouth, brother-in-law Robert Morrison of Derry, N.H. and sister-in-law Judy Crawford of Hanson and Bettys four children Ted Crawford Jr. and his wife Karen of Townsend, Gail Mulready and her husband John of Carver, Tim Crawford and his wife Cathy of Gloucester and Lisa DOrlando and her husband Tony of Danvers and nine grandchildren, Brendan, and Erin Crawford, Jenna and Sean Mulready, Emily Jellerson and her wife Stacey, Michael Jellerson, Dylan Crawford, Paul and Erik DOrlando and two great-grandchildren Harper and Finn Jellerson. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Hathorne Hill for the love and care provided to Betty during the past years. At Bettys request there will be a celebration of life on Saturday, April 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at Emerald Hall, 30 Central Street, Abington, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hathorne Hill Resident Council Fund, 15 Kirkbride Drive, Danvers, Mass. 01923.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019