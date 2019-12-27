|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Harrington) Eisan, in Brockton, formerly of Weymouth and Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry B. Eisan for 63 years. Loving mother of Cheryl and her husband Alfred Arnold of Pembroke, Gary and his wife Debby Eisan of Pembroke, David and his wife Michelle Eisan-Smith of Holliston, and Beth "Buffy" and her husband Eric Gagnon of Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Sister of Barbara Thorwaldson of Hingham, her twin brother Robert Harrington of Milton, Carol Remington of Weymouth, and the late Ruby Henderson, Marge Henderson, and Clinton Harrington Jr. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, on Sunday, December 29, from 2 - 6 p.m. Her funeral service will be held in the First Baptist Church, 401 Ashmont St., Dorchester, on Monday morning, December 30, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Betty had an unwavering dedication to faith and family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to the American , 225 N. Michigan, Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, or the First Baptist Church, 401 Ashmont St., Dorchester, MA 02124. For directions and guest book, visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019