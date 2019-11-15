|
Elizabeth A. "Betsy" (Queen) Hines, of Marshfield, passed away on November 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betsy was born in Orange, N.J. in 1942. Her father was in the Steel business and at a very young age the family was transferred to Cleveland, Ohio where Betsy spent her grammar and high school years. She graduated from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor of Architecture degree, then worked for prominent architectural firms including Skidmore, Owens and Merrill of New York City, Campbell and Aldrich, and Perry, Dean and Stewart in Boston. During her post college years her home was in Chicago and later in Osterville, Mass. In 1967, Betsy married Ed Hines and they had three daughters; Mara Hines (Tony), Megan Peck (Brian) and Melissa Prodoehl (Eric), who gave them seven grandchildren; Olivia, Colman, Aislinn, Ian, Eamon, Norah, and Nell. Betsy also leaves her brother John W. Queen and his wife Ann. Betsy and Ed first lived in Scituate and in 1972 they moved to Marshfield Hills. During the early years of marriage, Betsy worked at designing homes for clients in the Marshfield area. In 1971, Betsy started her Real Estate career by working for Homefinders Realty, followed by a long association with Lucy Locke Realtors in Scituate. In 1987 Betsy opened Betsy Hines Realtors in Marshfield, which has continued to the present day. Betsy was active in the Marshfield community and was a member of the Marshfield Beautification Committee, as well as an active supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield, past Director of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and past President of the South Shore Chapter of Women's Council. She gave back to the Real Estate profession by serving as Past President of Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors; Member Massachusetts Association of Realtors; Member MLS-PIN Board of Directors, and Past President of the Realty Guild. An avid golfer and tennis player, Betsy was a past member of the Marshfield Country Club and a supporter of the North River Arts Festival. Betsy was active in her local parish church, St. Christine's, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for years. She also followed her love of playing Bridge and was a long-time member of the Pilgrim Bridge Club, Braintree. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated by the Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield, 37 Proprietors Drive, Marshfield MA 02050, The Pat Roche Hospice Home c/o Norwell VNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell MA 02061, and the South Shore VNA, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland MA 02370. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful links please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019