Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Boback) Lee, age 95, of Milton, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Pembroke, where she had been living the past 14 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Lee Sr., and was married for 55 years; and had 6 children. She was the devoted mother of Karen Coyle and her husband Joseph, Patti Haughn and her husband David, Thomas E. Lee Jr. and his wife Lisa, Betty Lee and Leroy Hipp, Susan Knight, and deceased husband Charles Knight, Joseph Lee and his wife Robin. Elizabeth was also the grandmother to 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was born in Newton, raised in South Boston, and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy High School and Regis College. She was dedicated to and loved her family dearly, enjoyed the beach, especially Marco Island, Fla., liked playing golf and skiing. A funeral Mass celebrating the life of Elizabeth will be held on Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. in St. Agatha's Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, with interment at Milton Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 15 to July 16, 2019