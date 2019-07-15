Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Lee Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Boback) Lee, age 95, of Milton, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Pembroke, where she had been living the past 14 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Lee Sr., and was married for 55 years; and had 6 children. She was the devoted mother of Karen Coyle and her husband Joseph, Patti Haughn and her husband David, Thomas E. Lee Jr. and his wife Lisa, Betty Lee and Leroy Hipp, Susan Knight, and deceased husband Charles Knight, Joseph Lee and his wife Robin. Elizabeth was also the grandmother to 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was born in Newton, raised in South Boston, and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy High School and Regis College. She was dedicated to and loved her family dearly, enjoyed the beach, especially Marco Island, Fla., liked playing golf and skiing. A funeral Mass celebrating the life of Elizabeth will be held on Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. in St. Agatha's Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, with interment at Milton Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.