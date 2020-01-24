The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mulloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Mulloy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Mulloy Obituary
Elizabeth A. Mulloy, Elizabeth A. (McKay) of Weymouth, passed away January 22, 2020. Elizabeth was born and raised in South Boston to the late Louis and Mary McKay and attended Nazareth High School. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed every moment spent with her family. Beloved wife of 64 years to William E. Mulloy of Weymouth. Loving mother of Elizabeth McKenna and her husband Thomas of Weymouth, William Mulloy and his wife Cindy of Luxor, Pa., Judy Morin and her husband Mike of Apex, N.C., Carol Nickerson and her husband Richard of Weymouth, Catherine McElroy and her husband Paul of Weymouth. Proud Nana of 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and still expecting more. Dear sister of the late Louis McKay, Florence McKay, Mary Rigney, Robert McKay and Jeanne Callow and sister-in-law of Robert Callow of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now