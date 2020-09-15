1/1
Elizabeth A. Olivieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Downey) Olivieri, of Rockland, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was 83. Daughter of the late James P. and Hazel (Mulligan) Downey. Beloved wife of the late James J. Olivieri Jr. Loving mother of Susan Fontaine and her husband Lynn of Bridgewater, James Olivieri of Manchester, New Hampshire, Brenda H. DelPrete and her husband Dominic of Rockland, Robert Olivieri of Bridgewater and the late Maureen Olivieri. Sister of the late James, Robert, and Kenneth Downey, Janet Spano, Geraldine McBurnie, and Marilyn Burgess. Cherished grandmother of James, Jaclyn, Casey, Suzanne, Jesse, Daniel, Robert and the late Elizabeth. Great-grandmother of Caleb, Mason, Max, and Nathan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was an avid reader and loved going to Foxwoods and she always was a big fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Elizabeth's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved