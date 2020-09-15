Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Downey) Olivieri, of Rockland, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was 83. Daughter of the late James P. and Hazel (Mulligan) Downey. Beloved wife of the late James J. Olivieri Jr. Loving mother of Susan Fontaine and her husband Lynn of Bridgewater, James Olivieri of Manchester, New Hampshire, Brenda H. DelPrete and her husband Dominic of Rockland, Robert Olivieri of Bridgewater and the late Maureen Olivieri. Sister of the late James, Robert, and Kenneth Downey, Janet Spano, Geraldine McBurnie, and Marilyn Burgess. Cherished grandmother of James, Jaclyn, Casey, Suzanne, Jesse, Daniel, Robert and the late Elizabeth. Great-grandmother of Caleb, Mason, Max, and Nathan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was an avid reader and loved going to Foxwoods and she always was a big fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Bruins. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Elizabeth's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.