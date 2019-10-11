Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church of Holy Trinity parish
1015 Sea St.
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Olson Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Bette" Olson, 69, of Hough's Neck, died peacefully on the morning of October 8, 2019, surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her devoted family following a courageous battle with cancer. Bette was born and raised in Haverhill, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Colantoni) DeMaris. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Bette volunteered for many years with the Hough's Neck Congregational Church Pre-School program. She enjoyed traveling for many years visiting Las Vegas and taking yearly family cruises to Bermuda. Bette was a homemaker and the loving wife of 33 years to Harry E. Olson Jr.; devoted mother of Harry Olson and his wife Cindy of Florida, Carrie Lincoln and her husband Derek of Weymouth and Jimmy Olson and his wife Amy of Nantucket.; sister of John DeMaris and his wife Penny of Bradford; loving grandmother of Jason, Mark and Theresa Olson, Emily and Laura Butruccio, Kayla and Courtney Lincoln, and Colin and Megan Olson. Visiting hours Monday, October 14, from 4-8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Tuesday, October 15, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church of Holy Trinity parish, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now