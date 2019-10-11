|
Elizabeth Ann "Bette" Olson, 69, of Hough's Neck, died peacefully on the morning of October 8, 2019, surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her devoted family following a courageous battle with cancer. Bette was born and raised in Haverhill, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Colantoni) DeMaris. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Bette volunteered for many years with the Hough's Neck Congregational Church Pre-School program. She enjoyed traveling for many years visiting Las Vegas and taking yearly family cruises to Bermuda. Bette was a homemaker and the loving wife of 33 years to Harry E. Olson Jr.; devoted mother of Harry Olson and his wife Cindy of Florida, Carrie Lincoln and her husband Derek of Weymouth and Jimmy Olson and his wife Amy of Nantucket.; sister of John DeMaris and his wife Penny of Bradford; loving grandmother of Jason, Mark and Theresa Olson, Emily and Laura Butruccio, Kayla and Courtney Lincoln, and Colin and Megan Olson. Visiting hours Monday, October 14, from 4-8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Tuesday, October 15, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church of Holy Trinity parish, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019