|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Mezzetti) Russo, age 91, of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossings, in the comfort of her loving family. Elizabeth was born in Quincy, where she was raised and educated and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1945. She had lived in Plymouth for three years, previously all her life in Quincy. Betty was a devoted homemaker who took great pride in supporting the activities and accomplishments of her family. She was a talented baker and cook. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Russo. Devoted mother of Joseph A. Russo, Jr. of California, Richard J. Russo and his late wife Amy of Marshfield, Robert A. Russo and his wife Sue of Brockton, and John M. Russo and his late wife Kimberly of East Bridgewater. Loving grandmother Courtney, Kim, Andrew, Samantha, and Christopher. Much loved daughter of the late Clara (Piccuito) Mezzetti. One of four siblings, she was predeceased by John Mezzetti, Al Mezzetti, and Lucille Hughes. Betty is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday, April 30 at 11 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home Tuesday morning 10-11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019