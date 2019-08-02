|
|
Elizabeth A. "Bette" (Dever) Simmons of Quincy, died August 1, 2019. Loving mother Daniel Simmons of East Sandwich, Katherine Simmons of Braintree and Timothy Simmons of Quincy. Mother-in-law of Beth Simmons of East Sandwich and Michelle Simmons of Quincy. Daughter of the late Gerard and Mary (Hale) Dever. Sister of the late Rev. Gerard V. Dever. Cherished Nana to Morgan and Kiera Simmons of East Sandwich. Bette was born and raised in South Boston. She moved to Quincy in 1967. Bette worked as a financial administrator at Harvard Medical School for 20 years. She was an active member at St. Ann's Parish in Quincy. Bette love to travel and read in her spare time. Her faith and family were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. Bette will be remembered for style and grace, characteristic of how she lived her life. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in memory of Bette may be made to , 133 Federal St. 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02116.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019