The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Simmons Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Bette" (Dever) Simmons of Quincy, died August 1, 2019. Loving mother Daniel Simmons of East Sandwich, Katherine Simmons of Braintree and Timothy Simmons of Quincy. Mother-in-law of Beth Simmons of East Sandwich and Michelle Simmons of Quincy. Daughter of the late Gerard and Mary (Hale) Dever. Sister of the late Rev. Gerard V. Dever. Cherished Nana to Morgan and Kiera Simmons of East Sandwich. Bette was born and raised in South Boston. She moved to Quincy in 1967. Bette worked as a financial administrator at Harvard Medical School for 20 years. She was an active member at St. Ann's Parish in Quincy. Bette love to travel and read in her spare time. Her faith and family were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. Bette will be remembered for style and grace, characteristic of how she lived her life. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in memory of Bette may be made to , 133 Federal St. 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02116.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now