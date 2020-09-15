Elizabeth A. (Fee) Sweeney, 65, of Whitman passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife to John Sweeney, mother to Daniel Sweeney of East Bridgewater, Matthew Sweeney of Whitman, and Patrick Sweeney of East Bridgewater. She was the proud grandmother of Riley and Jackson Sweeney. She is also survived by sisters Linda Landry, Francis O'Brien, and brothers James and Michael Fee, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Kathy and Peter Fee. A private Mass will be held at the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
.