1/
Elizabeth A. Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. (Fee) Sweeney, 65, of Whitman passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife to John Sweeney, mother to Daniel Sweeney of East Bridgewater, Matthew Sweeney of Whitman, and Patrick Sweeney of East Bridgewater. She was the proud grandmother of Riley and Jackson Sweeney. She is also survived by sisters Linda Landry, Francis O'Brien, and brothers James and Michael Fee, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Kathy and Peter Fee. A private Mass will be held at the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit ww.blanchardfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved