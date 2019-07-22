|
|
Elizabeth Ann Walker, of Quincy, formerly of Roslindale, passed peacefully in her sleep Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born to George and Edna Walker, she was the sister of George S. Walker and the late John J. Walker and Edward J. Walker. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her beloved dog Pippa. Elizabeth had a long career in the banking industry starting with the Bank of Boston and retiring from Santander. She enjoyed many evenings at the Norwood Senior Center, spending time with friends bowling and playing Pokeno and bingo. She will be greatly missed by her tight knit community of friends and neighbors. Please join the family in remembering Elizabeth at the Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guest book, www.gormleyfuneral.com. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 22, 2019