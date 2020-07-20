1/1
Elizabeth C. Grady
1946 - 2020
Elizabeth Craig Staley Grady, age 73, formerly of Harvard, died suddenly at her Marshfield home on July 16, 2020. Born in Albany, N.Y., August 12, 1946, Elizabeth is survived by her husband, John Kevin Grady, and three daughters, Elizabeth (Liisa) Marino and her husband James of Lunenburg, Sara P. Grady and her husband Joseph Francese of Plymouth, and Hannah Grady of Wiscasset, ME; and her three beloved grandchildren, Wyatt Dowd, Molly and Ryan Francese. Elizabeth also leaves behind her brother, Judd Staley and his wife Mary; as well as several nieces and nephews. Raised in Loudonville, N.Y., Elizabeth was the daughter of The Honorable Ellis Judd Staley Jr., a New York State Supreme Court Justice, and Jane Kellogg Staley. Elizabeth was the sister of Deborah and Jane who along with her parents predeceased her. She was nicknamed "Bonnie" by her father. After graduating from St. Agnes school in Albany, NY with her best childhood and lifelong friends Barbara, Lynne, Dianne, Judy, and Martha, Elizabeth attended William Woods College in Fulton, Mo., and Boston University. While living in Cambridge, she met the man she would marry outside Charlie's Kitchen in Harvard Square while doing cartwheels. John and Elizabeth married in September 1967, and she was his support as he built his company, XRE Corporation, from the ground up. Elizabeth was also known informally as "Dr. Grady" because of her passionate interest in medicine. Her dedicated career as an x-ray technician at Emerson Hospital and Orthopedic Affiliates in Concord was only surpassed by her love of her children, family, and friends. An exceptional mother and grandmother, she acted as an unofficial mother to countless others. She particularly enjoyed her later work caring for the elderly. Always an elegant and mannerly lady who wore fabulous shoes, Elizabeth was a true social butterfly and gracious hostess with a generous spirit. Bonnie had a terrific sense of humor, great wit, and wisdom. She loved telling embellished stories and hearing the stories of others, winters in Florida, sunrises, orchids, white wine with ice, and Chick Flick Cherry nail polish. Singing hymns and oldies, preferably with an improvised microphone in hand, was a favorite pastime. Elizabeth, with her heart always bursting with love, lived a full and happy life in that "dash" between her birth and death. She was loved dearly by all who knew her and will be profoundly missed forever. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. In accordance with the wishes of the family, strict social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's memory to the North and South Rivers Watershed Association (NSRWA) at PO Box 43, Norwell, MA 02061. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
