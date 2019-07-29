|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Papoulias) Cleary, of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on July 25, 2019, in Norwood Hospital, at the age of 91. Born in Boston, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Zachary and Ethel Papoulias. Growing up in Dorchester, she had worked as a hair dresser in Codman Square and then was the co-owner of a Mom and Pop grocery store called "White City Food Store" in Jamaica Plain. She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, country music and being with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time bringing her family to the movies, Franklin Park Zoo and to the Greek Festival picnics. She will be truly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Elizabeth was the wife of the late Gregory G. Cleary. Loving mother of Charles Cleary and his wife Doreen of Mashpee, George Cleary and his wife Karen of Niagara Falls, N.Y. and Arthur Cleary and his wife Kathleen of So. Walpole. Sister of the late Tom Papoulias, Helen Papoulias and Archie Papoulias. Dear "Yaya" to Zachary Cleary, Nicole Cleary and Kasaundra Kaplan. Sister-in-law of Bobbie Papoulias. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, July 31, from 4 | 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 10 a.m.in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 29, 2019