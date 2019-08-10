|
Elizabeth (Chaupetta) "Betty" DiCrasto of Quincy, died at home surrounded by her family on August 8, 2019. The beloved wife of 61 years to the late Francis "Frank" DiCrasto, she was the loving mother of Paula Bobrow of Pa., Jean and her husband Richard Dondero of Ariz., John DiCrasto of Taunton, Linda and her husband Daniel Auger and Diane and her husband Jim Landrey, all of Braintree; sister of Bernard Chaupetta of Calif., Barbara Conant of Weymouth, Rev. Victor Chaupetta of Hartford, Conn., Vincent Chaupetta of Quincy and the late Carol Carpenter and William Chaupetta; devoted friend of Kathy Kelliher of Cambridge. Betty was the cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. An avid reader, Betty enjoyed yard sales and visiting thrift stores for treasures. She enjoyed traveling and loved to work outside in her yard. The foundation of her life was her family, they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, August 13 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory Betty maybe made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 10, 2019