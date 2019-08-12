The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DiCrasto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth DiCrasto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth DiCrasto Obituary
Elizabeth (Chaupetta) "Betty" DiCrasto of Quincy, died at home surrounded by her family on August 8, 2019. The beloved wife of 61 years to the late Francis "Frank" DiCrasto, she was the loving mother of Paula Bobrow of Pa., Jean and her husband Richard Dondero of Ariz., John DiCrasto of Taunton, Linda and her husband Daniel Auger and Diane and her husband Jim Landrey, all of Braintree; sister of Bernard Chaupetta of Calif., Barbara Conant of Weymouth, Rev. Victor Chaupetta of Hartford, Conn., Vincent Chaupetta of Quincy and the late Carol Carpenter and William Chaupetta; devoted friend of Kathy Kelliher of Cambridge. Betty was the cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. An avid reader, Betty enjoyed yard sales and visiting thrift stores for treasures. She enjoyed traveling and loved to work outside in her yard. The foundation of her life was her family, they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, August 13 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory Betty maybe made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now