Elizabeth (Campanale) Giocomino, age 95, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Elizabeth was born in Bari, Italy, to the late Michael and Dolores (Terlizzi) Campanale. She immigrated to the United States with her family as a child, settling in Dorchester. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she had lived in Quincy for most of her life. Elizabeth was a dedicated volunteer for Quincy Community Action Programs for over twenty years. She enjoyed dancing with her late husband, John. Elizabeth also loved family gatherings and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her daughters and grandson. Beloved wife of the late John Giocomino. Devoted mother of Donna Michaels of California, Marie E. Febo and her husband Gabriele of Quincy, and the late Josephine Giocomino. Loving grandmother of Christopher R. Febo. Elizabeth was the last of seven siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc., 1509 Hancock Street, 3rd Floor, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.