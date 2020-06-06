Elizabeth Giocomino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Campanale) Giocomino, age 95, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Elizabeth was born in Bari, Italy, to the late Michael and Dolores (Terlizzi) Campanale. She immigrated to the United States with her family as a child, settling in Dorchester. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she had lived in Quincy for most of her life. Elizabeth was a dedicated volunteer for Quincy Community Action Programs for over twenty years. She enjoyed dancing with her late husband, John. Elizabeth also loved family gatherings and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her daughters and grandson. Beloved wife of the late John Giocomino. Devoted mother of Donna Michaels of California, Marie E. Febo and her husband Gabriele of Quincy, and the late Josephine Giocomino. Loving grandmother of Christopher R. Febo. Elizabeth was the last of seven siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc., 1509 Hancock Street, 3rd Floor, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved